Northland Securities Downgrades Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Market Perform

Northland Securities cut shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

PCRX stock opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $79.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,854,000 after buying an additional 438,448 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,513,000 after purchasing an additional 204,806 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,130,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,628,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,593,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 597,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 165,445 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.