NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 38,721 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,721 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,388,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,178,000 after acquiring an additional 169,552 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,770,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,116,000 after purchasing an additional 42,188 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

