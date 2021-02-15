NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,854 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cummins by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $63,301,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,258,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $30,973,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,516,000 after acquiring an additional 135,530 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $243.97 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $254.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.24 and its 200 day moving average is $221.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

