NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 187.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.47%.

WWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

