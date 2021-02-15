NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $191.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

