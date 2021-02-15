NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,983 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,656 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $305.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.28 and its 200 day moving average is $263.17.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

