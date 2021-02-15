North American Management Corp Sells 78 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

North American Management Corp cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $394.18. 183,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,090. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $394.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

