North American Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

North American Management Corp decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

NYSE BMY remained flat at $$59.99 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 569,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,949,563. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

