North American Management Corp Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

North American Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 46,238 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

SDG stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.37. The company had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,731. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.16. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.27.

