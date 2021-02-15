Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOMD. BTIG Research began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 34.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,714,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,518,000 after buying an additional 2,486,242 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,564,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,235,000 after buying an additional 1,166,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,379,000 after buying an additional 801,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,242,000 after buying an additional 604,379 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,074,000 after buying an additional 583,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

