NMI (NMIH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $22.38 on Monday. NMI has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other NMI news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,568.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,582.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 246,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,668. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

