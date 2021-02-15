NMI (NMIH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $22.38 on Monday. NMI has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In other NMI news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,568.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,582.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 246,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,668. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
See Also: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.