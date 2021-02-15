Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

FRME stock opened at $41.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

