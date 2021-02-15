Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 522.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 55.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 78.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFST. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $21.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $26.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.37 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

