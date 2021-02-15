Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $20.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of analysts have commented on MGNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

