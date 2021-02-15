NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Short Interest Update

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 113.4% from the January 14th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NIOBF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.59. 111,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,071. NioCorp Developments has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

