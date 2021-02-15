Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 56,318 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56,318 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $62,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $277.51 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $298.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.31 and a 200-day moving average of $275.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

