Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases New Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 454,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $35,514,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $86.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 110.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,156.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,864 in the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

