Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $20,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.38.

ORLY opened at $433.05 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $456.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

