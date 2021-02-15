Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 78,822 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,194,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,822 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Adient were worth $76,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADNT opened at $37.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.36.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

