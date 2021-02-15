Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 718,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,495 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $93,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 62,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 39,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 235,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $156.29 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $156.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

