Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 303 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Chemed were worth $55,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $509.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.69. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total value of $1,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

