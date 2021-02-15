Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 2,555 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,592 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CSFB set a $10.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

