Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 12,537 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,537 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock opened at $267.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.66 and a 200-day moving average of $268.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.