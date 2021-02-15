NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.83.

NICE stock opened at $277.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.49 and a 200-day moving average of $241.80. NICE has a 52 week low of $110.59 and a 52 week high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NICE by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of NICE by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $167,039,000. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $29,027,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

