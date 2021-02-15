NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 390 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 49,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 228,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 133,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,681 shares of company stock worth $15,868,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

