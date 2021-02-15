NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 349 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,441,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after buying an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $112.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average of $78.68. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $115.15.

