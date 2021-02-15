NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,956 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Proequities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3,169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FAN opened at $24.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.