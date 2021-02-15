NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 23,059 First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 45,346 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 135.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Chindia ETF alerts:

FNI opened at $74.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.70. First Trust Chindia ETF has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $74.49.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.