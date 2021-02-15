Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 980,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,289 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $20,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Newell Brands stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $26.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

