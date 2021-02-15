Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) Short Interest Up 68.4% in January

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the January 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newater Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Newater Technology worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,255. Newater Technology has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57.

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube Nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

