NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter.

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.30.

In other news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 31,300 shares of company stock valued at $104,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

