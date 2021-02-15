NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter.
NetSol Technologies stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.30.
Separately, TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.
