NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225,001 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 173,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 110.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 25,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 14.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $31.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

