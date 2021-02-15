Needham & Company LLC Boosts Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $77.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $61.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.89.

Impinj stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.04. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,661,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Impinj by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

