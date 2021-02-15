Needham & Company LLC Boosts Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $55.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COHU. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cohu from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83. Cohu has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $653,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cohu by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.