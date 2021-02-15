Needham & Company LLC Boosts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $180.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $157.92 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $178.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.