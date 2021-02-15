Navellier & Associates Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,928 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 48.6% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.6% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32.9% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $498.84. The company had a trading volume of 91,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,721. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

