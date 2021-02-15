Navellier & Associates Inc Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $87.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

