Navellier & Associates Inc Has $2.87 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 54.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.84.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $330.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,834. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.