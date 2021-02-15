National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the January 14th total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 34.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

National Beverage stock traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,724. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $196.43.

Shares of National Beverage are set to split on Monday, February 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 5th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 19th.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $271.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. As a group, analysts predict that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

