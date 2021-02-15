National Bank Financial Comments on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.50.

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) stock opened at C$24.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$48.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.93. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$12.58 and a twelve month high of C$26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

