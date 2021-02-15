National Bank Financial Boosts First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

FCR.UN opened at C$14.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.68. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$11.09 and a 12-month high of C$22.09.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

