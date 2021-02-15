National Asset Management Inc. Sells 272 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after buying an additional 469,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after buying an additional 177,693 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,318,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after buying an additional 110,283 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,147,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RSG opened at $91.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.68.
Several research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.
In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Republic Services Company Profile
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.
