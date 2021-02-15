National Asset Management Inc. Sells 272 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after buying an additional 469,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after buying an additional 177,693 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,318,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after buying an additional 110,283 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,147,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $91.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.68.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

