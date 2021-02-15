National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 808.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

