National Asset Management Inc. Has $883,000 Position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGT opened at $102.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day moving average is $89.75. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $102.41.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

