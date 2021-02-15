National Asset Management Inc. Has $8.27 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,652 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $86,673,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 109.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,498,000 after purchasing an additional 818,503 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

JPM opened at $141.25 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

