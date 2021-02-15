National Asset Management Inc. Buys 259 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VV stock opened at $185.40 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $185.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.73.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.