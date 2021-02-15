Nabors Industries (NBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Nabors Industries to post earnings of ($23.62) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NBR opened at $85.32 on Monday. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

