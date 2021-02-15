Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $134.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Murphy USA shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil Refining & Marketing industry over the past year (+19.9% vs. -22.4%) and looks well positioned for future price appreciation. A low-cost, high-volume fuel seller, Murphy USA's stations are located near Walmart supercenters. This enables the company to attract significantly more transactions than its peers. The company's access to pipelines and product distribution terminals is another key competitive advantage, helping to keep costs down in the fiercely competitive retail space. However, Murphy USA' high debt levels, which leave it vulnerable to any volatility in commodity prices is a concern. Gasoline prices have been weak recently. The lower profitability for the most widely used petroleum product have hurt Murphy USA's revenues. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a sell rating and a $127.00 target price for the company.

NYSE MUSA opened at $124.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Murphy USA by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $861,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

