Murphy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,819,000 after buying an additional 3,942,285 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,065,000 after purchasing an additional 691,850 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,244,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,655,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $164.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.96. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

