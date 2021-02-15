Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.86 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after buying an additional 110,280 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,452,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,978,000 after purchasing an additional 265,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,659,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,707,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $207.29 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.11.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

